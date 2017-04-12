Mississippi Teammates Named Bauer Co-Players of the Month

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Devin Mantha and Mike Moran of the Mississippi RiverKings are the Bauer Co-Players of the Month for March/April.

Mantha (pictured, top) scored 10 goals, added 13 assists and was +11 in just 13 games, while adding four power play goals and three shorthanded markers. A native of Ann Arbor, MI, Mantha finished the season with 39 points (18g, 21a) in just 32 games with the RiverKings. On March 11 against Roanoke, Mantha became the fifth player in SPHL history to record five goals in a single game and the second to record seven points in a game.

Moran matched his teammate with 10 goals and 13 assists in 13 games, while posting a +12 rating with two game-winning goals. A native of Marshfield, MA, Moran led the RiverKings in goals (29), assists (24), points (53) and game-winning goals (eight) while playing just 42 games. Moran had his own record night against Roanoke on March 11, setting an SPHL RiverKings record with five assists.

Also Nominated: Keegan Bruce, Columbus (16 gp, 6g, 12a, 2 shg), John Scorcia, Evansville (13 gp, 7g, 9a, 1 shg), Bobby Chaumont, Fayetteville (15 gp, 6g, 9a, +8), Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville (11 gp, 3g, 11a, 2 ppg), Berkley Scott, Knoxville (15 gp, 7g, 4a, 5 gwg), Jake Trask, Macon (16 gp, 7g, 11a, 2 ppg), Aaron Clarke, Pensacola (15 gp, 6g, 9a, 1 ppg), Storm Phaneuf, Peoria (7-1-1, 2.23 gaa, .923 save%, 1 shutout) and Jackson Brewer, Roanoke (14 gp, 5g, 9a, 5 ppa)


