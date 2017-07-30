Mississippi Loses Tough Battle Despite Outhitting Jacksonville

News Release

PEARL, MS -- For the second straight game, the Mississippi Braves (11-21, 45-57) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-16, 47-56) at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves out hit the Jumbo Shrimp nine to four, but left 10 runners on base as Jacksonville defeated the Braves 2-1.

Max Fried was solid in three innings. He gave up a run in the first because of a fielding error, but allowed just one hit on the evening. In relief, Wes Parsons was very sharp despite picking up the loss. Parsons went five innings, giving up a run on just three hits and striking out seven.

The M-Braves offense had no problem getting men on base, but could not bring home the tying run as they stranded two runners in the first, third and sixth innings and left the bases loaded in the eighth.

The Jumbo Shrimp relievers again held Mississippi without a run in game three, as Tyler Higgins, Andy Beltre and Tyler Kinley combined for four shutout innings, with Higgins getting the win and Kinley getting the save.

Offensively, the Jumbo Shrimp mustered just four hits, but used walks and an error to score their two runs.

For the M-Braves at the plate, Joey Meneses, Austin Riley and Dylan Moore each had two hits, with Meneses getting the only RBI of the game in the first inning. Travis Demeritte, Keith Curcio and Jonathan Morales each added a hit, but Mississippi could never plate the tying run.

