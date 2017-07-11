Mississippi Can\\"T Repel Late Generals Rally

News Release

PEARL, MS -- After dropping the first two games of the series without scoring a run, the Mississippi Braves (4-14, 38-50) brought the offense to Trustmark Park for game three against the Jackson Generals (10-9, 47-42) but could not hold off a furious rally by Jackson in the latter innings, falling 8-7 Tuesday night.

Mississippi scored six runs on eight hits in the first two innings off Jackson starter Joel Payamps, ending the right-handers night early. The offense clicked early, as Sean Rodriguez doubled down the third-base line. After a flyout by Acuna, the M-Braves rattled off four straight hits to score three runs and take a 3-1 lead over Jackson. The five hits were more than the M-Braves recorded in either of the first two games in the series.

In the second, the fireworks continued to fly, as the M-Braves got two home runs in the inning. First, Luiz Gohara took an 0-2 pitch to the center field wall for a stand-up double to lead off the inning. On the very next pitch, Keith Curcio sent his third homer over the fence just inside the right field foul pole. One batter later, Ronald Acuna hit his ninth of the season, a towering 428-foot shot over the batter's eye in center field. Mississippi scored three in the frame and took a 6-1 lead after two innings.

Gohara struggled on the mound but was able to battle control issues and get through four tough innings with just two runs allowed on three hits. In relief, Junior Rincon pitched an inning and gave up one run on two hits, struggling with command as well. Jessie Biddle pitched a perfect sixth, but was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the inning.

The trouble came in the seventh, when the M-Braves committed the first of their three errors. Pitcher Danny Reynolds gave up four runs in just one inning, but they were all unearned. Jackson used a pinch-hit double from Domingo Leyba and a triple from Stewart Ijames to tie the game at seven. Mississippi did not recover, as Philip Pfiefer gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth, again unearned, and the M-Braves fell 9-8.

The series finale is set for 7:00 PM Wednesday at Trustmark Park.

