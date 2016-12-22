Missing Children Featured on Volcanoes Stadium Signs Found

December 22, 2016 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





KEIZER, Ore -- The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Short Season-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce that all four children featured on the Missing Children Signs displayed at Volcanoes Stadium this past summer have been safely located and found.

In partnering with the BairFind Foundation, the Volcanoes featured Miranda Acosta, Lillian Lange, Valerie Miller, and Nakira Scott throughout Volcanoes Stadium during the 2016 season on BairFoundation Missing Children signs.

The BairFind Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding missing children confirmed in August that Miranda, Lillian, and Valerie had been located and just recently that Nakira had been found on November 21 in Portland, Oregon.

The Foundation would like to point out that the number one proven method to finding missing children is to have as many eyes as possible looking. If you or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of a missing child, please call 1-800-THE-LOST.

The Volcanoes plan to continue their very successful partnership with the BairFoundation in 2017. "Whatever role we can play in helping reunite children with the families is very important to us," said Volcanoes' President of Business Operations Luke Emanuel. "We're delighted with the success and look forward to providing assistance, as needed, in the future."

The Volcanoes Stadium Box Office and Team Store are both open year-round on all business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information regarding 2017 ticketing packages, and additional requests, call the Volcanoes Stadium Box Office at 503-390-2225 or visit volcanoesbaseball.com This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Northwest League Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.