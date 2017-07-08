Misiewicz Leads Travs to Seventh Shutout of Season

News Release

San Antonio, TX-Anthony Misiewicz pitched seven scoreless innings in only his second Double-A to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-0 shutout and a series victory over the San Antonio Missions on Friday night.

Misiewicz allowed just one hit, to the opening hitter of the game, and two walks while striking out six over his seven innings. At one point he retired 10 consecutive San Antonio hitters. He got help from his defense with a line drive double play in the first and a ground ball double play in the seventh but was trouble free most of the night working through his seven innings on only 85 pitches.

The bullpen recorded the final six outs of the night. Tyler Knigge worked the eighth inning around a hit and a walk. Then Darin Gillies pitched the ninth working around an error and a walk by getting a groundball double play to end the game. It was the seventh shutout of the season for the Travelers staff and fifth in the past 14 games.

Offensively, the Travs scratched out a run in the first inning when Ian Miller was hit by a pitch to start the game. After Chuck Taylor walked and one man was out, Miller stole third on the pitcher and then came home on Dario Pizzano 's groundout. The fourth inning would see Arkansas tack on two more. Pizzano hit a one out single and Kyle Waldrop doubled with two out putting a pair in scoring position. Marcus Littlewood came through with the clutch two out hit to score both runners and push the lead to three.

With the seven shutout innings, Misiewicz (1-0) picked up his first Double-A victory. Gillies earned his first save of the season with the scoreless ninth. Brett Kennedy (7-5) had a solid start for San Antonio but was pegged with the loss.

The win gave the Travelers a series victory, two games to one and they win the season series from the Missions, seven to five.

Arkansas continues their roadtrip with the first of three in Corpus Christi on Saturday night. Right-hander Lindsey Caughel (5-7, 5.01) gets the call for the Travs against righty Yoanys Quiala (1-0, 1.35) for the Hooks. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

