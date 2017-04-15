Miscues Lead to Bees Loss

News Release

Salt Lake scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 10-8 lead, but the Sacramento River Cats struck for four of their own in the top of the ninth and held on for a 12-10 win Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.

"If you had one word to sum up tonight, it's finish," Bees manager Keith Johnson said. "Whether it's finishing an inning, finishing an at-bat, or finishing the game... We just came up short tonight."

Eric Young, Jr. jumpstarted the Bees offense with a first pitch homer leading off the bottom of the first. Salt Lake and Sacramento traded runs in the middle innings before Kaleb Cowart's two-run double gave the Bees a 6-4 fourth inning lead. Sacramento rallied for four runs against Brooks Pounders to take an 8-6 lead, but Young's eighth-inning double to left-center scored Sherman Johnson and gave Salt Lake a short-lived edge. Young (three hits, three runs scored) and Cowart (two hits, three RBI) were two of four Bees that extended hitting streaks Friday. Young recorded a hit for the fifth straight game, Cowart's streak reached six games, and Shane Robinson and Dustin Ackley extended their streaks to seven and eight games, respectively.

The Bees celebrate Jackie Robinson Day and begin a three-game home series against the Fresno Grizzlies Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday night


