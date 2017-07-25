Miracle Swept at Home for First Time in 2017

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla.- The Fort Myers Miracle (18-12) were swept in a four-game series for the first time this season with a 7-3 loss to the Tampa Yankees (19-11) on Monday night.

Tampa used two unearned runs in the second against LHP Lewis Thorpe (L, 2-3) to take an early lead. Wes Wilson delivered the two-out two-RBI double after a single by Tim Lynch and Alex Palma reached on a sacrifice bunt error on the throw.

In the top of the fourth, the Yankees added to their lead without recording a hit. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases against Thorpe. The lefty dealt two wild pitches with a balk in between to bring in all three runners, giving Tampa a 5-0 lead.

The Miracle had run scoring chances in the middle of the game. Tanner English supplied a momentum-swinging two-run single in the fifth to cut the deficit to three. In came LHP Stephen Tarpley (W, 4-0) to relieve starter RHP Taylor Widener who then struck out Brandon Lopez to strand English at second base.

In the sixth, back-to-back two-out walks set the table for Sean Miller who singled through the hole to left. Brent Rooker came around third and would have scored, but Zander Wiel was tagged out before he stepped on home as the throw came back to second base. The Miracle were tagged out on the base paths three times on the night.

Tampa added two meaningless runs in the ninth that halted LHP Andrew Vasquez's scoreless innings streak at 20.1 innings. Miller's third hit of the night was an RBI-double in the bottom of the ninth to provide the 7-3 final.

Fort Myers hits the road for nine games starting with four in Lakeland against the Flying Tigers. RHP Cody Stashak gets the ball on Tuesday night with first pitch at 6:30 PM ET.

