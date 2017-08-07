Miracle Sweep Jupiter with a Wiel Walk-Off

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla. (August 6, 2017) - Zander Wiel's RBI-single in the bottom of the tenth inning gave the Fort Myers Miracle (27-16) a 5-4 walk-off win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (24-18) on Sunday afternoon. Wiel and Tanner English launched back-to-back home runs in the first inning to provide the other four Miracle runs in the game.

The Hammerheads plated a run in the first before Fort Myers took their 4-1 lead. RHP Sean Poppen retired the first two batters of all three innings he pitched. After the two outs were recorded, the Hammerheads came up with a two-out double followed by an RBI-hit each time. John Silviano drove in Colby Lusignan in the first. Chris Hoo scored on Zach Sullivan's single in the second, and Boo Vazquez brought in Silviano in the third to make it 4-3.

In the bottom of the first, the Miracle had Sean Miller at second base with two outs when Brent Rooker sent a ground ball to third. Brian Schales booted the ball as everyone was safe, putting two on for English. The Miracle centerfielder worked the count full against LHP Scott Squier and, on the ninth pitch, boomed a three-run home run to left field. Wiel followed that up with his own tater to left, a solo shot to give Fort Myers a 4-1 lead.

RHP Alex Muren dealt innings four and five. Jupiter led off the fifth with back-to-back doubles from Cleuluis Rondon and Lusignan to tie the game at four. The Hammerheads mashed eight doubles on the day.

The game stayed deadlocked as both bullpens went to work. RHP Tom Hackimer fanned four over his two innings, and LHP Sam Clay worked around multiple baserunners to push his scoreless innings streak to 30.1. LHP Andrew Vasquez (W, 1-0) stranded runners at first and second to keep Jupiter scoreless in the tenth.

On the other side, Squier could not get out of the first. RHP Felipe Gonzalez, LHP Miguel Del Pozo and RHP Lukas Schiraldi all blanked Fort Myers over 6.1 innings. In the eighth, RHP Ryan Beckman (L, 3-2) began the first of his 2.2 innings of work. The righty stranded a runner at third in the eighth and went 1-2-3 in the ninth.

In the bottom of the tenth, Mitchell Kranson led off with a single. He was forced out at second on an English ground ball, but English replaced him on the basepaths as a greater speed threat. He then stole second base with Wiel at the plate and two outs. Wiel went the other way to right field with a base hit against Beckman as English scored to complete the series sweep.

