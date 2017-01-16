Miracle Set to Host Job Fair on January 18

January 16, 2017 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Job seekers who enjoy the sights, smells and sounds of the ballpark are invited to attend a job fair at Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex on Wednesday, January 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The job fair will be held in the Press Dining Room on the ground level and can be accessed through Gate 1. The CenturyLink Sports Complex address is 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers.

"Our fans are priority No. 1 and the front lines for them are our employees," said Miracle Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Ben Hemmen. "We are searching for the best in customer service and look forward to providing all of Southwest Florida with an amazing experience at Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex all spring and summer."

Hosted by the Fort Myers Miracle, employment opportunities include merchandise sales, parking, security, stadium operations and food and beverage operations. Job fair attendees will meet and interview with the management team of the Miracle and are encouraged to bring a resume and to download the pre-employment application. For more information, call the Miracle offices at (239) 768-4210 or visit www.miraclebaseball.com.

The Miracle, which manage the operations for the CenturyLink Sports Complex and Hammond Stadium, will be hiring up to 75 positions to support operations during the 2017 Minnesota Twins Spring Training and Miracle seasons. The Twins play a 18-game home schedule beginning on February 24 and ending on March 31. The Miracle season begins on Saturday, April 8 against the Jupiter Hammerheads at 6:05 p.m. The Miracle play a 70-game home schedule at Hammond Stadium.

The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class A Advanced minor league baseball affiliate of the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club. Since moving to Fort Myers in 1992, the Miracle have qualified for the Florida State League Playoffs eight times and won the Florida State League Championship in 2014. Home games are played at Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex. For a game and events schedule, or more information, visit www.miraclebaseball.com or follow the Miracle on Facebook and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Florida State League Stories from January 16, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.