Miracle Hand Stone Crabs Pair of Losses Wednesday

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla. (June 14, 2017) - The Charlotte Stone Crabs collected seven runs on 17 hits in two games Wednesday, but were beat twice by the Fort Myers Miracle at Hammond Stadium.

Trailing by one in Game 2, the Stone Crabs mounted a two-out rally in the second inning. Peter Maris singled to center before Thomas Milone banked an RBI double off the wall in left. Matt Eureste then singled up the middle to bring in Milone and give Charlotte a 2-1 lead. After Eureste stole second, David Olmedo-Barrera pulled a single into right center to give the Stone Crabs a 3-1 advantage.

However, Fort Myers fought right back in the bottom of the inning. Kevin Garcia and Tanner English both singled against Charlotte starter Roel Ramirez (2-1) to put runners at the corners with nobody out. Tanner English followed with a sacrifice bunt that was mishandled by the Stone Crabs, allowing the Miracle to load the bases with nobody out. Max Murphy then bounced a double down the right field line to plate a pair and tie the game at three. After a walk loaded the bases, Zander Wiel flew out to center to score English and give Fort Myers a 4-3 lead. With two outs, Trey Vavra singled to center to bring in Murphy and give the Miracle a 5-3 lead.

Still down by two in the fifth, Charlotte got back-to-backs singles from Jake Cronenworth and Ryant Boldt. Brett Sullivan then grounded a ball to second, which was misplayed by Miracle second baseman Alex Perez . That allowed Cronenworth to come home to make it 5-4.

However, the Miracle loaded the bases with nobody out against the Stone Crabs bullpen in the bottom of the fifth before Murphy cleared the bases with a double to the wall to seal the Stone Crabs' fate in a 9-4 loss.

The Stone Crabs pitching staff walked a season-high eleven batters in Game 1, as Fort Myers scored five runs in the second inning and four in the third to win 9-3.

Olmedo-Barrera picked four hits for the Stone Crabs on the night, while David Rodriguez tallied three hits and an RBI in the first game.

The teams will meet again for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday before enjoying the All-Star Break. Brock Burke (0-1, 7.71) makes the Game 1 start for Charlotte against Cody Stashak (1-3, 4.50) of Fort Myers. The Stone Crabs will go with Eduar Lopez (5-5, 3.77) in the second game against Miracle righty David Fischer (3-5, 3.83). Coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

