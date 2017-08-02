News Release

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Down 4-2, three runs in the eighth inning propelled the Fort Myers Miracle (23-16) to a 6-4 win over the Clearwater Threshers (20-18) on Tuesday night. Jaylin Davis provided the winning hit with a two-run single in the inning.

Each team plated a run in the first. Fort Myers picked up a run on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Lopez against starter RHP Seranthony Dominguez. In the bottom of the inning, Cornelius Randolph homered to tie the game, a solo shot off Miracle starter RHP Eddie Del Rosario.

Del Rosario surrendered a two-run bomb off the bat of Zach Green in the fourth to give Clearwater a 3-1 lead. Fort Myers grabbed one back in the sixth with a Lopez RBI-groundout to score Jermaine Palacios, but Del Rosario allowed his third home run in the bottom of the inning to Wilson Garcia, another solo home run to make it 4-2.

After LHP Alex Robinson (W, 2-0) provided a scoreless bottom of the seventh, the Miracle saw RHP Seth McGarry (L, 1-1) make his Thresher debut. Recently traded from Pittsburgh, Sean Miller and Zander Wiel singled off McGarry to begin the eighth. With Miller at third, Palacios put a bunt down the first base line that Green came home with but not before Miller slid in safely. McGarry then struck out Lopez and Brent Rooker before issuing a two-out walk to Kevin Garcia. With the bases loaded in a 4-3 game, Jaylin Davis singled up the middle to give the Miracle a 5-4 lead.

Fort Myers added an insurance run in the ninth on a Palacios triple to score Tanner English. In both the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings, LHP Sam Clay (Sv, 9) took care of business for the six-out save and extended his scoreless innings streak to 28.1 in the process.

The Miracle ended their nine-game road trip 5-4 and get an off-day Wednesday before beginning a four-game series against first place Jupiter on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM ET.

