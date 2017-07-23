Miracle Fall in Heated Loss

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A ninth inning rally fell just short as the Fort Myers Miracle (18-10) were bested by the Tampa Yankees (17-11) in a 3-2 loss on Saturday night. The Miracle left the bases loaded in the ninth in the loss.

Tampa grabbed a run in the first with a Nick Solak RBI-single. The score remained 1-0 through to the eighth inning as both sides pitched through jams. Starter RHP Erik Swanson (W, 3-2) dealt five scoreless innings to earn the win.

RHP David Fischer (L, 4-7) allowed the run in his two innings in a start. RHP Keaton Steele and RHP Williams Ramirez each posted zeros in their multi-inning efforts. In the eighth, Tampa took two extra runs on an Angel Aguilar two-run single to take a 3-0 lead against RHP Alex Muren.

With tensions rising, Miracle Catcher Brian Navarreto and manager Doug Mientkiewicz were both ejected in the bottom of the seventh after Navarreto was called out on a check swing strike three.

In the bottom of the eighth, RHP Jose Mesa was lifted for LHP Caleb Frare (Sv, 1) after allowing a double to Jermaine Palacios. Mitchell Kranson singled up the middle to put the Miracle on the board.

In the ninth, the Miracle had an opportunity to tie the game with Nelson Molina at the plate. With runners on first and second, Molina lined a ball down the left field line right along the white paint that was called a foul ball prompting chaos to ensue. The would-be hit would have tied the game, but the Miracle went back to work. After Molina struck out, Fort Myers loaded the bases with a Sean Miller single. With two outs, Brandon Lopez walked to bring the tying run to third and winning run to second. Palacios fought off several two-strike pitches before a fly ball out to shallow center ended the game.

Fort Myers attempts to grab a game back in the series with RHP Brady Anderson facing RHP Brian Keller on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET on a Family FUNday Sunday.

