News Release

Miracle explode late to crush Mets 11-0

Humphreys tosses 7 scoreless innings

FORT MYERS, Fla. (June 30, 2017) - The Fort Myers Miracle exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the St. Lucie Mets 11-0 on Friday at Hammond Stadium.

The Mets had to use three relievers in the rough eighth inning. The Miracle sent 16 batters to plate. The Mets allowed seven hits and five walks in the frame. There were also two hit batters and a balk.

The loss marred a terrific start by Jordan Humphreys. In his second outing since joining St. Lucie, Humphreys tossed seven scoreless innings. He scattered six hits while walking one and striking out two. The Miracle went 0 for 7 against Humphreys with runners in scoring position.

The Mets only had four singles on offense. Twice they had a runner at third with one out but both times Miracle pitcher Lewis Thorpe got a key strikeout to keep the Mets off the board.

Finally the Miracle broke through in the eighth. Justin Brantley started the inning on the mound and allowed two hits and two walks to the first four batters. Kevin Garcia's bases-loaded single put Fort Myers on the board.

Alex Palsha came in and allowed five runs while recording one out. Tyler Bashlor surrendered a three-run double to Zander Wiel.

Tim Tebow went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts. He was also hit by a pitch.

The Mets have lost six games in a row.

The Mets (1-7, 34-42) and Miracle (5-2, 38-37) play the second game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

Adam MacDonald | Manager, Broadcast and Media Relations

(O) (772) 871-2100 | (C) (770) 301-8759 | (F) (772) 878-9802

SPRING TRAINING HOME OF THE NEW YORK METS

NEW YORK METS ADVANCED-A AFFILIATE

