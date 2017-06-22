Miracle Drop Second Half Opener

News Release

*KISSIMMEE, Fla. *- The Fort Myers Miracle (1-0) dropped the first game of the second half of the regular season to the Florida Fire Frogs (1-0) 8-1 on Thursday night.

The Miracle grabbed an early 1-0 lead against RHP Enderson Franco (W, 2-4) when Max Murphy scored in the top of the first. The relay to first on a would-be double play ball was tossed wide of the bag by Alay Lago, allowing Murphy to score from third.

LHP Lachlan Wells (L, 3-9) allowed the first of his four runs in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch. Wells allowed a double to Carlos Castro which scored Tyler Neslony to give the Fire Frogs the lead for good. All told, Wells tied a season high with eight strikeouts over his 5.2 innings.

An inning later, Florida added another run after a leadoff Lago triple who was brought in on an Alejandro Salazar sac fly, the first of four Salazar RBIs on the night. In the next frame, Salazar delivered a two-run double to extend the lead to 6-1. In the eighth, Salazar tripled to plate another run and then scored on the same play to make it 8-1 as the throw in sailed to the backstop.

Fort Myers looks to bounce back on Friday night when LHP Lewis Thorpe takes the mound against RHP Andres Santiago. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

