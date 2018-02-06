Minor League Baseball Adds Four to Staff, Three Others Promoted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the hiring of four new staff members and the promotions within the organization for three current executives.

Gerald Jones has been named Vice President, Business Development and Media. Jones comes to MiLB with 18 years of experience in marketing, media sales and corporate partnerships in the sports and entertainment industry. Most recently, Gerald was the Senior Director, Global Partnerships for Feld Entertainment. Prior to his time with Feld Entertainment, he held leadership positions with IMG College, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jones earned his Master of Science in sports administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Bachelor of Science in business education from Armstrong State University.

Mallory Roberts has been named Senior Digital Marketing and Communications Manager. Mallory joins MiLB with seven years of experience in digital marketing, including stops with Learfield, Turner Sports and the Houston Astros. Roberts earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications with a minor in journalism from Texas A&M University.

Melissa Giesler-Hassell has been named Coordinator of Trademarks and Intellectual Property. Giesler-Hassell served as an assistant softball coach and academic advisor in the TOTA 3 L Program at St. Thomas University in Miami, where she earned a Master of Science in sports administration.

Jessica Nori has been named Events and Partnerships Coordinator, where she will assist with Minor League Baseball Charities initiatives, the Minor League Baseball Alumni Association and the MiLB Special Events department. Nori had previously served as an intern with Minor League Baseball Enterprises and the Special Events department. She received her Bachelor of Science degrees in entrepreneurship, professional sales and marketing from Florida State University and earned master's degrees in business administration and sport business management from the University of Central Florida's DeVos Sport Business Management Program.

In addition to these hires, Minor League Baseball recently shifted three staff members into new roles.

Vincent Pierson has been promoted to Director, Diversity and Inclusion. Pierson, who joined MiLB in 2015, oversees the development and implementation of programs, activities, partnerships and other strategic endeavors that activate Minor League Baseball's Diversity Initiative. He is also responsible for the creation of educational programs focusing on diversity and inclusion for Minor League Baseball clubs. Pierson has a Bachelor of Science in sport management from Virginia State University and earned master's degrees in business administration and sport business management from the University of Central Florida's DeVos Sport Business Management Program.

Jess Schneider has been named Manager, Umpire Operations, where she will coordinate administrative functions for Minor League Baseball Umpire Development. Schneider joined Minor League Baseball in 2014 as the Trademarks and Intellectual Properties Coordinator after working in the player development department of the Toronto Blue Jays. Jess has a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science in sports administration from St. Thomas University in Miami.

Meghan Madson has been promoted to Marketing Coordinator, where she will be tasked to support key influencer hospitality, club communication, partnership marketing execution and overall department efficiency. Madson joined Minor League Baseball in May 2016, after stints with the Aberdeen IronBirds, Hudson Valley Renegades and Princeton Rays. Madson holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Trine University.

