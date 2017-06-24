Minnesota Wild Selects Six Players in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

News Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild selected six players during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft Saturday in Chicago, Ill., including two players in the fourth round. Minnesota finished the Draft having selected five forwards and one defenseman, including three from Canada, two Americans and one from Russia.

Minnesota started Saturday by selecting right wing Ivan Lodnia in the third round with the 85th overall selection. The 17-year-old (8/31/99) spent the past two seasons with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), totaling 96 points (40-5696) in 128 games and assisting the team to the J. Ross Robertson Cup during the 2016-17 season. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound native of Los Angeles, Calif., represented the United States at the 2016 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, tallying four points (3-14) in five games, helping the United States to a silver medal.

"Ivan is a skilled winger with very good hands and offensive instincts," said Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Brent Flahr. "He played on a very good Erie team and his role will increase significantly next season."

The Wild selected 18-year-old (11/3/98) center Mason Shaw in the fourth round with the 97th overall selection. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound native of Lloydminster, Alta., spent the last three seasons with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League (WHL), collecting 163 points (47-116163) and 142 penalty minutes (PIM) in 161 games. Shaw also represented Canada at the 2016 Under-18 World Championship, netting seven points (1-67) in seven contests.

"Mason is a highly competitive kid that has put up quality numbers in the WHL," Flahr said. "He can play in lots of roles and has great leadership qualities."

Minnesota selected center Bryce Misley in the fourth round with the 116th overall selection. The 17-year-old (9/5/99) native of Calgary, Alta., skated the past two seasons with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL), posting 101 points (45-56101) in 99 games, including 25 points (12-1325) in 29 playoff contests. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward is committed to the University of Vermont for the fall of 2017.

"Bryce has high-end skills, is a quick skater, makes quick decisions and is an offensive player," Flahr said. "He is going to Vermont where he will be able to work on his strength and power."

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild selected six players during the 2017 NHL Entry Draft Saturday in Chicago, Ill., including two players in the fourth round. Minnesota finished the Draft having selected five forwards and one defenseman, including three from Canada, two Americans and one from Russia.

Minnesota started Saturday by selecting right wing Ivan Lodnia in the third round with the 85th overall selection. The 17-year-old (8/31/99) spent the past two seasons with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), totaling 96 points (40-5696) in 128 games and assisting the team to the J. Ross Robertson Cup during the 2016-17 season. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound native of Los Angeles, Calif., represented the United States at the 2016 Under-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup, tallying four points (3-14) in five games, helping the United States to a silver medal.

"Ivan is a skilled winger with very good hands and offensive instincts," said Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Brent Flahr. "He played on a very good Erie team and his role will increase significantly next season."

The Wild selected 18-year-old (11/3/98) center Mason Shaw in the fourth round with the 97th overall selection. The 5-foot-8, 173-pound native of Lloydminster, Alta., spent the last three seasons with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League (WHL), collecting 163 points (47-116163) and 142 penalty minutes (PIM) in 161 games. Shaw also represented Canada at the 2016 Under-18 World Championship, netting seven points (1-67) in seven contests.

"Mason is a highly competitive kid that has put up quality numbers in the WHL," Flahr said. "He can play in lots of roles and has great leadership qualities."

Minnesota selected center Bryce Misley in the fourth round with the 116th overall selection. The 17-year-old (9/5/99) native of Calgary, Alta., skated the past two seasons with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL), posting 101 points (45-56101) in 99 games, including 25 points (12-1325) in 29 playoff contests. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward is committed to the University of Vermont for the fall of 2017.

"Bryce has high-end skills, is a quick skater, makes quick decisions and is an offensive player," Flahr said. "He is going to Vermont where he will be able to work on his strength and power."

The Wild selected defenseman Jacob Golden 147th overall with a fifth-round selection. The 5-foot-11, 163-pound native of Toronto, Ont., recorded two assists in 38 games during his first season with the London Knights (OHL) in 2016-17. The 18-year-old (3/20/99) blueliner tallied 31 points (16-1531) in 44 contests with Upper Canada College (HIGH-ON) in 2015-16.

"Jacob is a terrific skating defenseman with quality puck moving ability," Flahr said.

Minnesota selected center Andrei Svetlakov in the sixth round with the 178th overall selection. The 21-year-old (4/6/96) native of Moscow, Russia spent the past two seasons with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), totaling 26 points (11-1526) in 67 games. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward has represented Russia seven times, including the 2016 World Junior Championship, notching four points (3-14) in seven games to help Russia claim the silver medal. He will be teammates with fellow Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov on CSKA Moscow this coming season.

"Andrei is a smart two-way player that had a strong year in the Russian League while also spending time with the National Team last year," Flahr said.

With its final selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Wild claimed right wing Nick Swaney in the seventh round with the 209th overall selection. The 19-year-old (9/9/97) native of Burnsville, Minn., spent the past four seasons with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL), posting 115 points (66-49115) in 120 games. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward led the WHL in game-winning goals (8) while ranking second on Waterloo in goals (26), T-2nd in points (51), third in power-play goals (6) and fifth in assists (25) during the 2016-17 season. He also recorded 126 points (50-76126) in 74 contests in three seasons with Lakeville South High School (2012-2015). Swaney is committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth this fall.

"Nick is a smart offensive player who had a very good year in Waterloo and is going to a quality program in Duluth," Flahr said.

For information about Minnesota Wild Season Tickets or to join the Wild Warming House, the only way to secure future season tickets, visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative at 651-222-WILD.

