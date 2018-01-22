Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA- Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Kyle Rau from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Rau, 25 (10/24/92), has totaled 21 points (11g, 10a) and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games with Iowa this season, ranking T-2nd on the club in goals and fifth in points. The 5-foot-8, 176-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., has totaled three points (2g, 1a) and six PIM in 33 career NHL games, all during two seasons with the Florida Panthers (2015-17).

This is Rau's first recall to the Wild after agreeing to a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2017. He will wear jersey No. 37 with Minnesota and is looking to become the 24th Minnesota native (22nd skater) to play in a regular-season game with the Wild all-time.

Rau totaled 164 points (67g, 97a) and 85 PIM in 160 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2011-15). He was named to the 2012 WCHA All-Rookie Team, the 2014 Big Ten Second All-Star Team, the 2014 NCAA West Second All-American Team and the 2014 NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team.

After posting 69 points (33g, 36a) in 25 games during his senior high school season in 2010-11, Rau was named Minnesota's 2011 Mr. Hockey. He helped Eden Prairie win the 2011 Minnesota State High School League Boy's Hockey Championship at Xcel Energy Center. He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at Xcel Energy Center.

Iowa plays two home games in two days, battling Bakersfield Condors Friday night and Milwaukee Admirals Saturday. Puck drop for Friday's game is 7:00 p.m. and Saturday's game begins at 6:00 p.m. Following Saturday's game, The Voice Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope will perform for a post-game concert.

