Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joel Eriksson Ek from Iowa

January 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joel Eriksson Ek from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Eriksson Ek, 21, has tallied seven points (1g, 6a) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 42 games with Minnesota this season while averaging 13:14 TOI/game. He ranks third on the team with 76 hits. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, has also totaled eight points (3g, 5a) in eight games with Iowa this season. He owns 14 points (4g, 10a) and 18 PIM in 57 career NHL games with the Wild. Eriksson Ek was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and wears sweater No. 14 with Minnesota.
Iowa returns from the All-Star break with a three-game California trip, beginning with a matchup against Bakersfield on Feb. 2. Puck drop is at 9:00 p.m. CT.
January 29, 2018
