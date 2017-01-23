Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Christoph Bertschy from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Christoph Bertschy (pronounced Burr-chee) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bertschy, 22 (4/5/94), has registered one assist in five games with Minnesota and 15 points (8-715) in 36 games with Iowa this season. He ranks second on Iowa with 96 shots on goal. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound native of Fribourg, Switzerland, notched his first career NHL point with an assist against Dallas on Oct. 29, 2016. Bertschy has recorded one assist in eight career NHL contests with the Wild. He was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (158th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and wears jersey No. 47 with Minnesota.

Minnesota visits the Dallas Stars Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

