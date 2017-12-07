Minnesota Wild Recalls Eriksson Ek from Iowa

December 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild
News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher Wednesday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joel Eriksson Ek (pronounced JUHL AIR-ihk-suhn EHK) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Eriksson Ek, 20 (1/29/97), has tallied three points (1-23) and 37 shots on goal in 20 games with Minnesota this season while averaging 12:47 in TOI/game. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, has also recorded seven points (3-47) in seven games with Iowa this season. He owns 10 points (4-610) in 35 career NHL games with the Wild.
In eight career AHL games, all with Iowa, Eriksson Ek has posted eight points (4g, 4a). This season, he found the score sheet in all but one of the seven games he played in the AHL. Eriksson Ek was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and wears sweater No. 14 with the Wild.
The Iowa Wild hosts the San Diego Gulls for Star Wars Night on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The club continues the home stand on Sunday against the Grand Rapids Griffins for the Teddy Bear Toss at 5 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .
