Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Nick Seeler, Reassigns Defenseman Viktor Loov

February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Nick Seeler and reassigned defenseman Viktor Loov (pronounced LEWV).

Seeler, 24 (6/3/1993), has 12 points (2g, 10a) in 48 games this season with Iowa, while leading the team in PIM with 74. He scored his first professional goal against Cleveland Monsters on Jan. 7. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (131st overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and signed a two-year entry-level contract on March 26, 2016.

Loov, 25 (11/16/92), was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with New Jersey on Feb. 8, 2018. He has totaled 17 points (5g, 12a) and 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, ranking second amongst team defensemen in goals and points. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound native of Sodertalje, Sweden, totaled two assists and a plus-4 rating in four career NHL games with Toronto in 2015-16. He's totaled 59 points (16g, 43a) and 178 PIM in 216 career AHL games with Toronto, Albany and Binghamton (2014-18).

Iowa returns to action against San Antonio Monday at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.