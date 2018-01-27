Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forwards Rau, Eriksson Ek to Iowa

News Release

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forwards Joel Eriksson Ek (pronounced JUHL AIR-ihk-suhn EHK) and Kyle Rau to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 20 (1/29/97), has tallied seven points (1g, 6a) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 42 games with Minnesota this season while averaging 13:14 TOI/game. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, has also totaled seven points (3g, 4a) in seven games with Iowa this season.

He owns 14 points (4g, 10a) and 18 PIM in 57 career NHL games with the Wild. Eriksson Ek was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Rau, 25 (10/24/92), has tallied one assist in three games with Minnesota since being recalled from Iowa on Jan. 19. He made his club debut in a 5-2 victory vs. Tampa Bay on Jan. 20 - becoming the 24th Minnesota native (22nd skater) to play in a regular-season game with Minnesota all-time. The 5-foot-8, 176-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., has also totaled 21 points (11g, 10a) and six PIM in 36 games with Iowa this season. His 21 points are the fifth most on Iowa this season.

Rau's totaled four points (2g, 2a) and six PIM in 36 career NHL games with Florida and Minnesota. Rau agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2017 and was originally selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at Xcel Energy Center.

Iowa faces off against Cleveland Monsters in the final game before the AHL All-Star Break. Puck drop is 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

The Iowa Wild 2017-18 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April.

For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com .

