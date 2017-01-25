Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Christoph Bertschy to Iowa
January 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Christoph Bertschy (pronounced Burr-chee) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Bertschy, 22 (4/5/94), was recalled by Minnesota on Monday and did not appear in last night's 3-2 shootout win at Dallas. He has registered one assist in five games with Minnesota and 15 points (8-715) in 36 games with Iowa this season. Bertschy ranks second on Iowa with 96 shots on goal. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound native of Fribourg, Switzerland, notched his first career NHL point with an assist against Dallas on Oct. 29, 2016. He has recorded one assist in eight career NHL contests with the Wild.
Minnesota hosts the St. Louis Blues Thursday at 7 p.m. CT on NBCSN and KFAN 100.3 FM.
