Minnesota Wild Acquires Dante Salituro from Columbus

DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Friday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Dante Salituro from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Jordan Schroeder (Schray-durr).

Salituro, 20 (11/15/96), totaled 22 points (11-1122) and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2016-17, before appearing in seven ECHL games and totaling one goal and two PIM in five games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League (AHL). The 5-foot-8, 176-pound native of Willowdale, Ontario, totaled 282 points (122-160282) and 243 PIM in 295 games during five OHL seasons with Ottawa (2012-16) and London (2016-17). He originally signed a three-year, two-way, entry-level contract with Columbus on July 1, 2016.

Schroeder, 26 (9/29/90), totaled 25 points (11-1425) and four PIM in 88 games during parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2014-17). The 5-foot-9, 179-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., registered 13 points (6-713) in 37 games with Minnesota and 18 points (6-1218) and 12 PIM in 25 games with the Iowa Wild (AHL) in 2016-17. He has recorded 40 points (17-2340) in 144 career NHL contests with Vancouver (2012-14) and Minnesota. He was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Over the last three years, Schroeder has split time between Minnesota and Iowa. In all, the former first round pick of Vancouver scored 30 goals and added 50 assists for 80 points in 100 games with Iowa. He holds the Iowa record for consecutive games with a point after stringing together eight straight in the 2015-16 season. He is third on Iowa's all-time leading scorer list and owns the second highest points-per-game average in team history at 0.80.

Opening Night 2017 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a complete 76-game regular season schedule announced at a later date during the summer.

