Minnesota United Signs Finnish National Team Midfielder Rasmus

January 24, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Minnesota United FC News Release





CASA GRANDE, Ariz., (Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 ) -- Minnesota United announced today the signing of midfielder Rasmus Schüller to its Major League Soccer roster from Sweden's BK Häcken. The 25-year-old comes to the Loons after playing the top leagues of both Finland and Sweden, and is an active member of the Finnish national team. Schüller will be added to Minnesota's roster pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"He's the perfect age for our club at 25. He's an experienced national team player with Finland," MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath said. "When we were first looking at him he kept jumping out at us. We spoke to his national team coach and former head coach and each were incredibly complimentary of his talents and his character. We have made it a point to sign players that are right for this club both on and off the pitch, and he fits into that mold perfectly."

"I am really happy to be joining MNUFC," Schüller said, "I am really looking forward to joining the team on the pitch and start working together. It will be a new experience to compete in Major League Soccer, but I am really excited about the opportunity and can't wait to get it started."

Though he mainly plays in a more defensive role in the midfield, he is not afraid to make a foray into the opposing penalty area. He has a deft touch that has allowed him to net several spectacular goals in his career so far.

"He has incredible energy, a great left foot, he can do a bit of everything. He can tackle, win the ball, pass the ball and get forward - he's the box-to-box player we are looking for," said Heath.

Schüller turned pro at just 17-years-old, signing FC Honka in his hometown of Espoo, Finland. He made 63 appearances for the club, helping it reach Europa League qualifying for three-straight seasons.

He was transferred to Finnish giants HJK in in early 2012 and, despite the high pressure environment, was a huge success with the country's top club. He scored 10 goals in 88 appearances on route to three consecutive league titles and help HJK become the first Finnish club to reach the Europa League group stage.

Following the 2015 season, Schüller transferred to BK Hacken in Sweden's Allsvenskan. He featured in roughly half of the league matches in 2016, scoring his first goal for the club in the final match of the season.

TRANSACTION: Minnesota United has signed midfielder Rasmus Schüller to Major League Soccer contract pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

TRANSACTION: Minnesota United has signed midfielder Rasmus Schüller to Major League Soccer contract pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

VITALS

Rasmus Schüller

Position: Midfielder

Born: 6/18/1991 (25 years old)

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Last Club: BK Hacken

Hometown: Espoo, Finland

Birthplace: Espoo, Finland

Citizenship: Finland ###

