Minnesota United Sign Venezuelan Midfielder Bernardo Añor

January 24, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Minnesota United FC News Release





CASA GRANDE, Ariz.-- After playing with Minnesota United on loan last season, midfielder Bernardo AÃ±or has signed with the club ahead of the 2017 Major League Soccer season. The Venezuelan comes to the Loons from Sporting Kansas City, and has played five seasons in MLS.

AÃ±or came to Minnesota in 2016 on a season-long loan during preseason training. After a promising start with the Loons, he suffered an ankle injury during training that sidelined him for much of the season. The Venezuelan-native managed to make a speedy recovery and played in a pair of games at the end of the 2016 campaign.

Using his skilled touch, AÃ±or excels as a holdup player, allowing his team to get up the pitch and build a sustained attack. He works well along the wings and can also thrive in a central midfield role, acting as a pivot player to distribute the ball up the flanks.

He came to the U.S. in 2007 to play college soccer for the University of South Florida. AÃ±or was the leading scorer for the Bulls in three of his four seasons, missing much of his sophomore year after suffering an ACL tear midway through the season.

He was selected 48th overall by Columbus Crew SC in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft and signed with the club shortly after. The midfielder made 13 appearances in his rookie season, and progressively earned more time with the club during his four-year tenure.

AÃ±or was traded to Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2015 season, where he managed to get 13 appearances in a crowded midfield, before joining the Loons on loan.

His father, also named Bernardo, was a professional soccer player in Venezuela, while his brother Juanpi currently plays for MÃ¡laga in Spain.

TRANSACTION: Minnesota United has signed midfielder Bernardo AÃ±or to Major League Soccer contract.

VITALS

Bernardo AÃ±or

Position: Midfielder

Born: 5/24/1988

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 158

Last Club: Sporting Kansas City

Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela

Birthplace: Caracas, Venezuela

Citizenship: Venezuela

Twitter: BernardoAnor

