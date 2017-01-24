Minnesota United Sign Major League Soccer Veteran Jermaine Taylor

CASA GRANDE, Ariz., (Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017) -- Minnesota United announced today the signing of veteran Major League Soccer defender Jermaine Taylor. The Jamaican international brings six years of MLS experience to the Loons as the club enters its inaugural MLS season.

Taylor most recently played with the Portland Timbers in 2016, where he started in 21 of his 23 appearances. He is a stalwart defender who is not afraid to lay into his opponents. Although he stands at just 5'10", he compensates with pure tenacity and athleticism.

He began his career playing eight years in the Jamaican National Premier League with Harbour View and St. George's SC before signing with the Houston Dynamo in 2011.

The defender guided the Dynamo to back-to-back Eastern Conference titles in his first two seasons in MLS. He started in nearly all of his 108 appearances with Houston, missing some time due to a fractured foot in 2013 and international duty along the way.

He joined the Timbers in 2016 after being selected in the 2015 Re-Entry Draft. He found a way to become an offensive asset while playing in the Rose City, providing a career high three assists last season.

At the international level, Taylor has made over 80 appearances for Jamaica since first being called up in 2004. His defensive play has helped the Reggae Boyz win three Caribbean Cups, scoring a crucial penalty to claim the 2014 title.

TRANSACTION: Minnesota United has signed defender Jermaine Taylor to Major League Soccer roster.

VITALS

Jermaine Taylor

Position: Defender

Born: 1/14/1985

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 195

Last Club: Portland Timbers

Hometown: Portland, Jamaica

Birthplace: Portland, Jamaica

Citizenship: Jamaica ###

