Minnesota United Announces Target as Official Partner and Kit Sponsor

January 19, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Minnesota United FC News Release





GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.-- Minnesota United is proud to announce it has partnered with Minneapolis-based retailer Target for its inaugural MLS season and beyond. Target is now the Official Partner and kit sponsor, joining MNUFC in a multi-year deal that will showcase the Target bullseye logo prominently on the 2017 kits.

"We are proud to announce that Target, a great Minnesota-based company, will be Minnesota United's first MLS kit sponsor," said Minnesota United President Nick Rogers. "Target is making a major push into soccer in the U.S., at all levels, and the entire club is thrilled to have Target as a partner."

In addition to the Target logo on Minnesota United's first year kits, Target will be a premier sponsor at MNUFC events across the Twin Cities and the Target brand will be on display at TCF Bank Stadium at all 17 home matches and as the presenting sponsor of Minnesota United's Inaugural MLS Season in 2017.

"I can't wait to see our players and fans proudly displaying the iconic Target bullseye across their chests," Rogers said. "Together, Target and Minnesota United will represent the state of Minnesota in our global game."

In addition to the deal with Minnesota United, Target announced a League partnership with MLS, immediately positioning the local company as one of the largest supporters and retail locations for soccer in the United States.

"We look forward to helping launch Minnesota United FC to the world and bring soccer to the Twin Cities, which has been Target's hometown for more than 50 years," said Rick Gomez, senior vice president, Marketing, Target. "Target has a long history of supporting our local teams and are proud to be part of Major League Soccer's expansion into the Twin Cities this year."

The official Minnesota United kit will feature the Target bullseye logo and will be revealed in late February, with the new season kicking off in early March. Stake your place in the foundation of a new era of professional soccer - join the Itasca Society by finding season tickets now at MNUFC.COM. Single match tickets will be available on Feb. 9.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 19, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.