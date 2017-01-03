Minnesota United Adds Midfielder Collin Martin

MINNESOTA UNITED ADDS MIDFIELDER COLLIN MARTIN GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, 2017) -- Minnesota United announced today that it has traded for midfielder Collin Martin from D.C. United, giving D.C. United it's 2018 Natural 4th Round SuperDraft pick. The 22-year-old was a Homegrown product of D.C. and has extensive experience at the youth international level for the United States.

Martin is a product of the D.C. United Academy, and was signed in 2013 as the club's sixth Homegrown Player. He has made 15 MLS appearances over his career, where he worked closely with current Minnesota Director of Player Personnel Amos Magee. He has spent much of his time as a professional on loan at D.C. United's USL affiliate club, the Richmond Kickers.

He has represented the U.S. from the U-14 up to the U-20 level. He was the only high school junior to be selected to the U-20 camp in 2012, and represented the team at the Toulon Tournament in France that year.

The Maryland-native has helped his club at the international level as well, making multiple appearances in the Black and Red's CONCACAF Champions League runs in recent years.

Minnesota United begins its inaugural MLS season at TCF Bank Stadium on March 12th. Be there for this historic season by purchasing your season tickets today. Visit MNUFC.com to secure your seats for the 2017 season.

Transaction: Minnesota United trades their 2018 Natural 4th Round SuperDraft pick to DC United; and DC United trades Collin Martin to Minnesota United. Martin will occupy an Off-Budget roster spot as a Homegrown Player.

