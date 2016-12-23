Minnesota United Acquires SuperDraft Pick, General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (Friday, Dec. 23rd, 2016) -- Minnesota United announced today it traded its #2 Player Allocation Ranking to the Chicago Fire in exchange for the Fire's 2017 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft Pick, current #3 Player Allocation Ranking and General Allocation Money.

Due to the Fire's acquisition of Juninho through the Allocation Process, Minnesota regains the second spot in the Allocation Ranking Order.

Minnesota now holds the 1st, 23rd and 25th overall selections in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Transaction: Minnesota United acquires Chicago Fire's current #3 Player Allocation Ranking, General Allocation Money and 2017 Natural 2nd Round SuperDraft pick in exchange for Minnesota's current #2 Player Allocation Ranking.

