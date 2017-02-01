Minnesota Trades Marc Hagel to Ottawa

February 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Wednesday that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded forward Marc Hagel to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.

"Marc was an excellent competitor for us in Des Moines over the last four years," said Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr. "He was a good teammate and an engaged ambassador to the game of hockey in central Iowa. He wanted a chance for a bigger role and we are currently a little crowded upfront to make that happen. He wants to play every night and we did the best we could to accommodate that for him."

Hagel, 28 (9/2/88), is in his fourth pro season, spending the majority of his pro career with the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's AHL affiliate. In 26 games this season, the forward has two goals and seven points. Over the course of his time in Des Moines, Hagel became a fan favorite, playing in 192 games, scoring 26 goals and adding 48 assists for 74 AHL points. He ranks among the all-time Iowa leaders for games played (first), goals (third), assists (third) and points (fourth). For his AHL career, Hagel has played in 198 games, scoring 26 times and totaling 76 points. He played collegiately at Miami Univ. and Princeton Univ. He is expected to report to the Binghamton Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Iowa continues on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to play the Cleveland Monsters. The game is part of Winning Wednesdays. If the Wild wins, all fans in attendance receive a free ticket to Fan Appreciation on April 14. Fans 21 and older may purchase two tallboys for $10. Fans may also bring a Subway receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

Iowa welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The team honors all local service personnel with Local Heroes night, presented by Great Clips. Fans may enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. There will also be barefoot wine specials at the game. Collegeville packs are also available for purchase at the game. There will be a food drive at the game, presented by Billion Buick GMC and Barilla that benefits Move the Food.

On Feb. 11 at 7 PM the Wild and Griffins meet again as the team celebrates Pink in the Rink Night in a partnership with Susan G. Komen of Iowa. Pink in the Rink is sponsored by KISS FM, Ankeny Allstate, UnitedHealthcare, Edwards, Universal Printing and Platos Closet. The team dons "Pink In The Rink" themed jerseys, which are auctioned off after the game in a live postgame jersey auction.The first 7,500 fans to the game receive a Pink LED giveaway, sponsored by Susan G. Komen, KISS FM and Food Dudes. Fans 21 and over may enjoy Jim Beam Drink specials, sponsored by NASH FM. The Brewdog pack is also available, where fans get a ticket to the game, hot dog voucher, beer at the game and a voucher for a drink at Legends.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.