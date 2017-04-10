Minnesota Signs Carson Soucy

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Monday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with defenseman Carson Soucy (pronounced SOO-see) to a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2017-18 season. He will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) for the remainder of this season.

Soucy, 22 (7/27/94), registered 15 points (3-1215), 55 penalty minutes (PIM) and 53 blocked shots in 35 games during his senior season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC). Minnesota Duluth fell, 3-2, to the University of Denver in the NCAA Championship game Saturday in Chicago. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman served as an assistant captain in 2016-17, ranking third on the team in PIM and fifth in blocked shots, despite missing seven games with a lower-body injury (March 4-25). He ranked second amongst team defensemen in shots (73) and third in points. The native of Viking, Alta., set single-season career highs in assists and points in 2016-17 and was named NCHC Defenseman of the Week on Nov. 7.

Soucy totaled 47 points (12-3547) and 216 PIM in 147 career games with the Bulldogs (2013-17). Last season, he led the team with 61 PIM and ranked fourth in blocked shots (39). Before playing college hockey, he totaled 15 points (5-1015) and 75 PIM in 42 games during two seasons with Spruce Grove in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Soucy was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wild concludes its 2016-17 home schedule with a pair of games against the Chicago Wolves, starting on Thursday, April 13th for Health and Wellness night, presented by Amerigroup.

Iowa plays its final regular season game on Friday, April 14th at 7 PM with the Chicago Wolves.

