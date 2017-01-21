Minnesota Recalls Forward Kurtis Gabriel from Iowa

January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Saturday the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gabriel, 23 (4/20/93), has collected one assist, 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and 26 hits in 11 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound native of Newmarket, Ont., recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Dec. 7 at Toronto and ranks third on the team in PIM. He has tallied seven points (6-17) including one shorthanded goal and 40 PIM in 25 games with Iowa this season. Gabriel has notched three goals in his last four games with Iowa and ranks third on the team in PIM. He owns one assist and 34 PIM in 14 career NHL contests with Minnesota. Gabriel was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and wears sweater No. 63 with Minnesota.

