Minnesota Assigns Tuch to Iowa

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Sunday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Alex Tuch (pronounced TUHK) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tuch, 20 (5/10/96), has averaged 10:42 TOI/game during six contests with Minnesota this season, including his NHL debut on Feb. 4 at Vancouver. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y., has recorded 25 points (12-1325) in 36 games during his rookie season with Iowa, leading the club with a plus-10 rating and ranking second in goals and scoring. He represented Iowa at the AHL All-Star Classic and tallied three points (2-13) to help the Central Division win the AHL All-Star Game on Jan. 30. Tuch was selected by the Wild in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

After a lengthy road trip with games in Chicago, Rockford, Texas and Milwaukee, Iowa returns home to play the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 6 PM at Wells Fargo Arena.

