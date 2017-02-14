Minnesota Assigns Graovac, Iowa Signs Sikura to PTO

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Monday the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Tyler Graovac to the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. In addition, Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced the AHL club has signed forward Tyler Sikura to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Graovac, 23 (4/27/93), has collected six goals and registered 37 shots on goal in 45 games with Minnesota this season. He recorded his first career NHL point with a goal against Dallas on Oct. 29. Graovac has also notched four points (3-14) in six games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound native of Brampton, Ont., owns six goals in 50 career NHL contests with Minnesota and has tallied 91 points (42-4991) in 182 AHL games with Iowa. He is among the franchise's all-time leaders in games played (3rd), goals (2nd), assists (1st) and points (1st). Graovac was selected by the Wild in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft in Saint Paul.

Sikura, 24 (5/18/92), is in his second pro season and joins Iowa for the second time this season. Sikura played in eight games without registering a point from Jan. 28- Feb. 8. He has spent the majority of this season with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL. The 6-2, 195-pound forward has played in 37 games for Toledo this season, scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists for 29 points. Over the past two seasons, Sikura has played in 104 ECHL games for Toledo, scoring 29 times and totaling 77 points. The Aurora, ON native has also made a combined 14 appearances in the AHL for Iowa, Springfield and Portland. He is still looking for his first career AHL point. Sikura spent 2011-15 at Dartmouth College. He played in 125 ECAC games for the Big Green, scoring 36 times and totaled 92 points.

After games in San Diego and Ontario, Iowa returns home to play the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans to arrive receive a Crash bobblehead in celebration of Crash's birthday, presented by Better Business Bureau and NASH ICON. Following the conclusion of the game, there is a full mascot autograph session, highlighted by Crash, and a postgame skate. Fans may rent skates, benefiting American Heart Association. Subway Combo packs are also available for purchase at the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.