Minnesota Assigns Gabriel

January 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Monday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forward Kurtis Gabriel to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Iowa Wild General Manager Brent Flahr announced on Monday the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Alex Petan (puh-TAN) to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Gabriel, 23 (4/20/93), has collected one assist and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound native of Newmarket, Ont., recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Dec. 7 at Toronto and ranks third on the team in PIM. He has tallied five points (4-15) including one shorthanded goal and 35 PIM in 22 games with Iowa this season. Gabriel owns one assist and 34 PIM in 14 career NHL contests with Minnesota.

Petan, 24 (5/2/92), started his rookie season with the Quad City Mallards, Iowa's ECHL affiliate. In 36 games with the Mallards, the 5-foot-9 forward scored 12 goals and added 14 assists for 26 points. He is 10th among all ECHL rookies in points. Overall, Petan placed second on the Mallards in goals, third in points and fourth in assists. The Delta, BC native turned pro on Mar. 25, 2016, signing an ATO with Iowa and making his pro debut against the Chicago Wolves. Petan recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Mar. 30 versus Manitoba. In 10 total games for Iowa last spring, he scored once and added three assists for four points. Petan attended training camp with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild in 2016.

In March of 2016, Petan wrapped up a four-year playing career at Michigan Tech of the WCHA. In his senior season, Petan was a Hobey Baker Finalist, leading his club in goals and points. Over 36 games, the team's Captain scored 18 goals and added 15 assists for 33 points. In his time at Michigan Tech, Petan led the team in scoring in three of the past four seasons. The undrafted forward played in 153 collegiate games, scoring 59 goals and adding 76 assists for 135 points. His younger brother, Nic Petan, plays in the Winnipeg Jets system.

Iowa returns home on Monday, Jan. 16 for the first-ever meeting with the San Diego Gulls at 7 PM. It is a Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full, sponsored by Nash Icon and KGGO. Fans may purchase a hotdog for $2 at the game. Those that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket. The Star 102.5 / Subway Combo pack is also available, starting at $12 and includes a ticket, a soda, a hotdog and a Subway Peel-a-Deal.

The team continues a four-game home stand with a Winning Wednesday on Jan. 18 at 7 PM with the Grand Rapids Griffins. If the Wild wins, all fans in attendance will be handed a ticket to the game on Feb. 8 upon exit. Those 21 and older may purchase two tallboys for $10. Fans that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket.

Iowa welcomes the Texas Stars for a two games to close out the home stand, starting on Friday. Jan. 20 at 7 PM. The team celebrates Red, White and Blue Night for Military Appreciation, presented by Casey's and Billions Buick. The first 1,500 fans to the game will be handed a Kurtis Gabriel bobblehead, sponsored by Krist Insurance and Nash Icon. Plato's Closet is sponsoring a clothes drive that benefits Central Iowa Shelter and Services. Fans may also enjoy $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus. Patrons may stick around after the game for a postgame skate. Fans may bring their own skates or rent skates for $2 to benefit the American Diabetes Association.

Iowa closes out the lengthy home stand with Country Night on Saturday, Jan. 21st at 7 PM. Parmalee headlines Country Night with a postgame concert, presented by Nash FM, Nash Icon, Catch Des Moines, Jim Beam Apple and Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk. Fans may indulge in Jim Beam drink specials, including a $5 Beam Apple Orchard or a $10 Beam Apple Orchard in a mason jar. VIP Packages for the Parmalee show are available starting at $150. The Brewdog pack is also available, which features a beer/hot dog voucher at the game and a voucher for a free drink at Legends Bar and Grill.

