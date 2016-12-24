Minnesota Assigns Cannone and Schroeder to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Saturday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned forwards Pat Cannone (pronounced Kuh-NO-knee) and Jordan Schroeder (pronounced SHRAY-duhr) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cannone, 30 (8/9/86), was recalled on Dec. 19 and skated in three games with Minnesota. He registered two shots and won 5-of-7 faceoffs in 9:11 of ice time in his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 20 becoming the second oldest player to make his NHL debut for Minnesota (Lubomir Sekeras 31, 10/06/00). The 5-foot-11, 197-pound native of Bayport, N.Y., has tallied 16 points (4-1216) including three power-play goals in 29 games with Iowa this season.

Schroeder, 26 (9/29/90), was recalled on Dec. 20 and skated in two games with Minnesota registering a goal at Montreal on Thursday . He has recorded 18 points (6-1218) in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., has appeared in four games with Minnesota this season and has recorded 28 points (12-1628) in 111 career NHL contests with Vancouver and Minnesota.

Iowa closes out the three-game home stand with the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 PM. It is Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full), sponsored by Nash Icon and KGGO. Fans may purchase a $2 Hotdog at the game. Upon entry, fans are handed a full Player Trading Card set (while supplies last), sponsored by KIOA and The Rookie. After the game, the Wild players will participate in a full-team autograph session for one hour. The Subway Combo Pack is available for purchase at the game. Fans may also bring a Subway receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

The Wild will play a pair of road games prior to returning home to play the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 PM. The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the game receive a 2017 Iowa Wild calendar, presented by Edwards Graphic Arts. It is also a $2 Hotdog night and there is a postgame fireworks show at the conclusion of the game.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com .

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com . Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

-- IOWA WILD --

