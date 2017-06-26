Minnesota Agrees to Terms with Gustav Olofsson

News Release

SAINT PAUL, MN - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Monday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with restricted free-agent defenseman Gustav Olofsson on a two-year, $1.45 million contract ($675,000 in 2017-18 and $775,000 in 2018-19 for a $725,000 average annual value).

Olofsson, 22, totaled three assists and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Minnesota in 2016-17, adding 24 points (6-1824) and 32 PIM in 59 games with Iowa of the American Hockey League (AHL) - leading Iowa defensemen in goals, power-play goals (3) and ranking second in scoring.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner appeared in two games with Minnesota in 2015-16, including his NHL debut on Nov. 19, 2015 at Boston. The native of Boras, Sweden, has totaled 42 points (9-3342) and 46 PIM in 120 games in parts of four seasons with Iowa (2013-17). The left-shot defenseman was originally selected by Minnesota in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Opening Night 2017 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a complete 76-game regular season schedule announced at a later date during the summer.

