Mink Wins Bowl Challenge

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: ESPN who? Michael "Minkdog" has won the NCAA Bowl Challenge! 93Q's Minkdog Sports Radio Show took part in the NCAA Bowl Challenge where the loser of the contest has to buy lunch for the rest of the crew. "It's great to have this honor of winning the challenge and it's very nice to have someone buy lunch for me," said Mink.

Final Standings:

Minkdog

24-16

Sam "Shark" Cota:

21-19

"Money":

20-10

ESPN:

19-21

Minkdog Sports Radio Show is the new leader in everything sports. Catch Minkdog Sports Radio every Saturday at 10:00AM on 93Q and on January 20, we'll have special guest, Sandee Drown, co-owner of the Happy Viking Sports Pub and Eatery. "We expect some interesting viewpoints from "Nugget" this Saturday," said Mink.

THE SHOW

MinkDog Sports Radio airs every Saturday morning at 10:00AM on 93.3FM with Michael Mink as the host. The show covers local and national sports takes a unique look into the sports scene with the slogan, "Taking a Bite Out of Sports." Mink's co-host is Sam "Shark" Cota; the Gridley High School graduate was an intern last season for the Gold Sox and is a current basketball player at Yuba College.

THE HOST

Michael Mink is a Tampa, FL native, and is in his third year as Vice President/General Manager of the Gold Sox Baseball Club and the Yuba City Bears 18U Club. He graduated from Division 1, University of Alabama, Birmingham on a baseball scholarship, and has been a sports general manager for over 20 years. Mink won the 2014 X-Bowl National Championship as the General Manager/Head Coach of the Florida Marine Raiders. He has also moved over 80 players up to the next level in both baseball and football during his career. Currently, Mink is the 2018 Varsity Baseball Head Coach at River Valley High School.

