Miners\\" Win Streak Broken in Matinee Loss at River City

News Release

Marion, Ill. - The Southern Illinois Miners fell in the middle game of their road series at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Missouri by a final score of 8-2 on a hot Wednesday afternoon, evening the series at one game apiece.

The Miners got to Rascals starter Reese Gregory early in the game, as after Brett Wiley singled with one out in the top of the first, Ryan Lashley clubbed a two-run home run over the right-center field wall for a 2-0 Miners lead. Gregory (3-2), however, would settle down after that to pitch eight innings, keeping the Miners' bats off-balance with six hits allowed and three strikeouts, allowing Southern Illinois no more runs in the game.

After the Rascals did not score in the first two innings against Kody Knaus (0-2), they would plate four runs to take the lead in the bottom of the third on four hits, including an RBI double to cap the frame by Josh Ludy as River City took a 4-2 lead. The Rascals would later add three runs to the advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run homer by Brandon Thomas and an RBI single by Jimmy Kerrigan to make it 7-2. Johnny Morales' RBI double in the seventh inning completed the scoring in the game as the Miners saw their win streak halted at four games.

With the midweek series tied, Southern Illinois will look to rebound on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Chris Washington will take the hill in the rubber match for the Miners while River City's starter has yet to be named.

