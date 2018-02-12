Milwaukee's Trevor Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals forward Trevor Smith has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 11, 2018.

Smith tallied two goals and five assists for seven points in four games last week as the Admirals matched their team season high with four consecutive wins.

Smith began the week on Tuesday with an assist on the game-tying goal, helping propel the Admirals to a 3-2 shootout victory over conference-leading Manitoba. On Friday, he notched two more assists, including one on the game-winning goal, in Milwaukee's 5-3 win at Rockford. Against San Antonio on Saturday, Smith scored the tying goal with 9.4 seconds left in regulation before setting up the overtime winner in a 5-4 overtime victory. And on Sunday, Smith's shorthanded goal capped his third consecutive multiple-point game and stood up as the game-winner in a 5-4 Admirals victory over Stockton.

The second-year captain of the Admirals, Smith has recorded nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 39 games this season, his 11th professional campaign. An AHL All-Star and Calder Cup champion in 2012, Smith has skated in 566 career AHL games with Milwaukee, Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Norfolk, Springfield, Syracuse and Bridgeport, totaling 176 goals and 246 assists for 422 points. The Ottawa, Ont., native has also played 107 games in the National Hockey League with Nashville, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and the N.Y. Islanders, notching nine goals and 11 assists.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Smith will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Admirals home game.

