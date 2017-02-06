Milwaukee's Frederick Gaudreau Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals forward Frederick Gaudreau has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 5, 2017.

Gaudreau registered four goals and one assist for five points in two games last week, including his second career AHL hat trick.

On Friday evening, Gaudreau scored three times in regulation, took a team-leading five shots on goal and was named the game's first star as Milwaukee defeated Rockford in overtime, 4-3. It was Gaudreau's first multi-goal game of the season and the first hat trick by an Admirals skater since last February.

Then on Saturday, Gaudreau picked up another goal and added an assist as the Admirals defeated Grand Rapids, 5-4, to close to within five points of the first-place Griffins in the Central Division.

In his third professional season, Gaudreau has recorded 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 35 games with Milwaukee this season. The 23-year-old from Bromont, Que., signed as a free agent with Nashville on Jan. 5, 2016, and made his NHL debut with the Predators earlier this season, tallying one assist in nine games. Gaudreau, who represented Milwaukee at the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016, has totaled 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points in 153 career AHL games, all with the Admirals.

In recognition of his achievement, Gaudreau will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Admirals home game.

