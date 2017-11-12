MILWAUKEE WAVE HIT THE ROAD FOR BACK TO BACK WEEKEND ROAD GAMES IN MISSOURI

News Release

MIDFIELDER #26 IAN BENNETT NAMED MASL PLAYER OF THE WEEK!

After an exciting 11-7 home opening win over the Cedar Rapids Rampage last week, the Milwaukee Wave have a busy weekend ahead on the road in Missouri.

Saturday night, the Wave face a newly invigorated St. Louis Ambush team lead by head coach and former Wave star Hewerton. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:05pm CT from The Family Arena.

"We're off to a great start this season and we look to carry the momentum that we've gained into Missouri this weekend," said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "We know Saturday night in St. Louis they're going to have the energy of the crowd behind them as they open the home season but our goal is to take the crowd out of it either with good possession or an early goal and kind of set the tone and play our game. We feel that the addition of Coach Hewerton has already brought a lot of improvements to the Ambush team and we know it's going to be a very difficult task but we're prepared for it."

Sunday night, the Wave takes on their biggest rival for the first time this season, the Kansas City Comets. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:05pm CT at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

"We know the Comets are always a very tough team," said Oliviero. "They (Kansas City) have a new and improved team but they still have a lot of the pieces that have been thorns in our sides for many, many years. It's certainly one of the biggest rivalries in the Major Arena Soccer League and we're looking forward to it."

Oliviero concluded by saying, "We have a tough task ahead this weekend with two formidable opponents but we have to take this one game at a time. We've got to get through St. Louis first and then we'll readjust and set our plan for our second game against Kansas City. We've had a great week at training and have prepared well for this weekend. The players are ready and we're looking forward to handling the task at hand and bringing some wins back home." ###

IAN BENNETT EARNS MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK HONORS; NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR WEEK TWO.

The first full weekend of Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) games were filled with exciting action, thrilling endings and fantastic player performances.

Milwaukee Wave midfielder, #26 Ian Bennett proved to be one of the best of the best after his 5 goal performance against the Cedar Rapids Rampage in the Wave's home opener at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena last Saturday night and has earned recognition as a member of the Team of the Week.

MKE WAVE MIDFIELDER #26 IAN BENNETT ON...

Team of the Week / Player of the Week honors...

"It's awesome but we have to stay focused on the big picture. It's always a great honor but I'm not here for the personal accomplishments, I'm here to win a championship with my teammates."

This weekend in Missouri...

"It's going to be a tough road trip for sure with two very good teams. We know St. Louis is going to be ready to go with a packed building that will be buzzing and then the Comets on Sunday, our biggest rival... It's going to be an intense weekend with hostile environments but we're looking forward to the challenge."

On the teams new attitude and swagger...

"That has a lot to do with coach. He's really put a lot of confidence in all of us which has created some competition among the whole team, especially our younger players. You know, guys want to keep their spots so we're all playing at a high level."

Major Arena Soccer League Team of the Week Honorable Mentions also included Milwaukee Wave Forward #9 Robert Renaud and Defender #16 Drew Ruggles.

The MASL Team of the Week is selected using the Stars awarded at each game and by soliciting nominations from each team. Players nominated by teams were each awarded three points and stars were awarded 3 points (1st Star), 2 points (2nd star) and 1 Point (3rd star) respectively. http://maslsoccer.com

# - Angel Curiel (CURE-E-AL) Midfielder | Jan 22, 1989 | 5' 10" | 145 lbs | Tulancingo, Mexico

#2 - Tenzin Rampa (ROMP-AH) Defender | Dec 17, 1985 | 5' 8" | 175 lbs | Dharamsala, India

#3 - Chad Vandegriffe (VAN - da - GRIFF) | Defender | Nov 29 6'1" | 182 lbs | St. Louis, Missouri

#6 - Guilherme Veiga (GEE-AIR-MAY) VEE-AYE-GA) D | Apr 21, 1984 | 6' 0" | 185 lbs | Porto Alegre, Brazil

#7 - Hans Denissen (HONS) (DEN-AH-SIN) Forward | Mar 9, 1984 | 5' 11" | 171 lbs | Tilburg, Netherlands

#9 - Robert Renaud (RA-KNOW) Forward | Aug 14, 1993 | 5' 8" 185 lbs | Laval, Québec, Canada

#10 - Ricardinho (REE-CAR-DEAN-YO) Midfielder | Jan 6, 1989 | 5' 7" | 122 lbs | Sî=A3o Paulo, Brazil

#12 - Stuart Grable (GRAY-BULL) Defender | Sep 26, 1989 | 5' 9" | 165 lbs | Neenah, Wisconsin

#14 -Daniel Mattos (MAH-TOS) Forward | Mar 20, 1986 | 5' 11" | 175 lbs | Niterî"i-Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

#16 - Drew Ruggles (RUG-ELS) Defender | Jul 28, 1992 | 6' 0" | 164 lbs | Fayetteville, North Carolina

#23 Daniel Chamale (CHA-MA-LAY) Forward | Mar 16, 1993 | 5' 11" | 172 lbs | Toronto, Canada

#24 - Max Ferdinand (FUR-DA-NAND) Forward | Nov 4, 1986 | 5' 11" | 170 lbs | Brooklyn, New York

#25 - Andrew Weidebach (WEE-DA-BOCK) Midfielder | Oct 14, 1990 | 6'1" | 175 lbs | Mequon, WI

#26 - Ian Bennett (E-UN) (BEN-IT) Midfeidler | Aug 27, 1983 | 5' 8" | 162 lbs | Hamilton, Ontario

#30 - Josh Lemos (LEE-MOS) Goakkeeper | May 4, 1989 | 6' 0" | 200 lbs | Toronto, Canada

#75 - Jonatan Santos (SAHN-TOS) | Defender Aug 28, 1984 | 5' 11" | 180 lbs | Aracaju, Brazil

#77 - Marcio Leite (MAR-SEE-OH) (LEE-AYE-TAY) Midfielder | Aug 5, 1984 | 6' 0 | 166 lbs | Sergipe, Brazil

#82 - Rafael Dias (RAF-EYE-EL) (DEE-AZ) Goalkeeper | Dec 3, 1982 | 6' 0" | 240 lbs | Recife, Brazil

#99 - Andre Hayne (AN-DRE) (HAY-N) Forward | Nov 30, 1990 | 6' 3" | 212 lbs | Vitî"ria, Brazil

Head Coach: Giuliano Oliviero (JEW-LEE-ON-OH) (OH-LIVE-EE-AIR-OH)

Assistant Coach: Marcelo Fontana (MAR-SELL-OH) (FON-TANA)

