December 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators
News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL have signed forward Phil Lane to a professional try-out contract.
Lane, 25, earns the call-up to the AHL after a great start to the 2017-18 season with Atlanta. In 21 games with the Gladiators, the Rochester, NY native leads the Glads in goals (12), points (20) and is tied for the team lead in plus/minus with a rating of plus-nine. The former second round selection (52nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes' 12 goals is also tied for fourth most in the ECHL. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound winger has spent the majority of his six-year pro career in the AHL skating in 218 AHL games from 2012-2016 with the Portland Pirates and Springfield Falcons.
The Atlanta Gladiators 15th Anniversary season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena tomorrow, December 6th against the Jacksonville IceMen at 7:05 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 10,867-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2017
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- Milwaukee Signs Lane to PTO - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Wednesday #8 - Toledo Walleye
- Orlando Solar Bears at Cincinnati Cyclones - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading's Willows Named Sher-Wood Hockey/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Royals Get D Nick Neville from South Carolina for F Matt Salhany - Reading Royals
- Tulsa's Hildebrand Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Greenville's Herbert Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- December 5, 2017 - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Royal Receive points against Wheeling Nailers - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Skate Past Grizzlies in Shootout - Idaho Steelheads
- Milwaukee Recalls Derek Army - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling Nailers Weekly Report - Wheeling Nailers
- Graves Reassigned to Cleveland - Quad City Mallards
- Thunder Weekly Update - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Weekly, December 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Mallards Weekly Update - Quad City Mallards
- ECHL Transactions - ECHL
- Garrett Ladd Returns to Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Nagle Named Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Nagle Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL