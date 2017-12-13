Milwaukee Signs Lane to PTO

News Release

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL have signed forward Phil Lane to a professional try-out contract.

Lane, 25, earns the call-up to the AHL after a great start to the 2017-18 season with Atlanta. In 21 games with the Gladiators, the Rochester, NY native leads the Glads in goals (12), points (20) and is tied for the team lead in plus/minus with a rating of plus-nine. The former second round selection (52nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes' 12 goals is also tied for fourth most in the ECHL. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound winger has spent the majority of his six-year pro career in the AHL skating in 218 AHL games from 2012-2016 with the Portland Pirates and Springfield Falcons.

The Atlanta Gladiators 15th Anniversary season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena tomorrow, December 6th against the Jacksonville IceMen at 7:05 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

