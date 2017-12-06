Milwaukee Recalls Derek Army

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The AHL's Milwaukee Admirals have recalled forward Derek Army.

Army, 26, has been the team captain for the Nailers this season, and is currently tied for fifth on the club with 19 points in 21 games. Derek recorded at least one point in seven of his last 12 games, including a four-point outing on November 17th in a 6-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals. The North Kingstown, Rhode Island native ranks first on the team with five power play goals, and his 11 power play points are tied with Cam Brown for the top spot on the squad. Army has played for Wheeling in parts of five seasons, making him a fan favorite. He has career totals of 59 goals, 70 assists, and 129 points in 154 games as a Nailer.

This past summer, Derek signed an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals, after playing for Milwaukee in 37 games last season. 2016-17 was Army's best in the AHL, as he accumulated seven goals, five assists, and 12 points, while also appearing in two games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. The former Providence College Friar has played for four other AHL teams during his career - Portland, Ontario, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Texas.

The Nailers will play all three of their games on the road this week, as they visit Reading on Wednesday, Indy on Friday, and Toledo on Saturday. Wheeling's next home game takes place on December 12th against Indy at 7:05. The next big promotional game is Brick & Kids Night on January 13th.


