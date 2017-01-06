Milner Shuts out Greenville, Extends Winning Streak

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Parker Milner recorded his first shutout of the season and Rob Flick scored twice as the South Carolina Stingrays (18-11-1-1) took sole possession of third place in the ECHL's South Division with a 3-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-13-2-0) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The victory was the fifth straight win for South Carolina and was also the fourth consecutive win for the Stingrays over Greenville. With the two goals, Flick extended his point streak to seven games and has now scored in three straight.

South Carolina got ahead early when Olivier Archambault found the back of the net on a breakaway opportunity for his fifth tally of the season at 5:40 of the first period. Assists on the goal were given to forward Kelly Zajac and defenseman Steve Weinstein. With the helper, Zajac extended his point streak to four games.

Flick extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:03 of the opening period while the Rays were on a power play. Derek DeBlois got the puck to the net and Joe Devin had the first opportunity at the goal before Flick put home the rebound.

The London, Ont. native then made it 3-0 with his second of the night and team-leading 16th of the season just 41 seconds into the second period. The goal came on a deflection off a shot from the right point by defenseman Max Nicastro. Forward Steven McParland was credited with the second assist for his 18th helper on the season.

Milner only had to make one save in the opening period, but saw more action later in the contest, fending off multiple Greenville chances as the game wore on. The Pittsburgh, Pa. native finished the game with 20 stops and also won his fifth game in a row.

South Carolina forward Patrick Gaul got the fans on their feet late in the second period when he dropped the gloves with Greenville's Trevor Gerling and received five minutes for fighting at 19:45 of the middle frame.

The Rays were 1-for-2 with the man advantage in the contest, while Greenville was held scoreless at 0-for-3. Swamp Rabbits' goaltender Mackenzie Skapski made 21 saves for his team in defeat.

The Stingrays now hit the road for six consecutive contests away from home at Greenville, Atlanta and Florida. South Carolina returns home to once again face Greenville on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m.

