Milner Rejoins Stingrays

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced Sunday that goaltender Parker Milner has been reassigned to the club by the Hershey Bears, the team's American Hockey League affiliate. Milner is expected to be in between the pipes Sunday afternoon when South Carolina takes on the Atlanta Gladiators.

The netminder played in one game for the Bears on Saturday night, earning the win in a 4-2 victory in Springfield. Milner stopped 30 of 32 shots to earn his fifth career AHL victory and his first as a member of the Hershey.

Milner had previously anchored the Stingrays during their recent success and is among the ECHL league leaders in all goaltending categories. His 2.37 goals against average is second-best in the league, while his 17 wins are tied for fourth.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Milner played at Boston College from 2009-13 and helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships. He was named the MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

