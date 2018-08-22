Miller's Complete Game Gives Pelicans Doubleheader Split against Dash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Tyson Miller threw the Myrtle Beach Pelicans' first complete game of the season in a 6-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash in the finale of a twin bill on Wednesday night from BB&T Ballpark. The Birds dropped the first game of the doubleheader 3-2.

Miller (9-8) tied a career-high with eight strikeouts, allowing just one run over two hits while walking one.

With the finale tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Christian Donahue ripped a go-ahead, solo home run for the Birds (58-70, 24-34) off of Dash (76-50, 35-21) pitcher Devan Watts (0-2) in just his second at-bat with Myrtle Beach.

Luis Ayala added on the Pelicans' lead with an RBI double that plated Jared Young in the sixth inning to make it 3-1.

With position player JJ Muno on the mound for the Dash in the seventh, Myrtle Beach tacked on. Aramis Ademan plated a run on an error, Jhonny Pereda lifted a sacrifice fly and Tyler Alamo knocked in another tally with an RBI ground out to make it 6-1.

The Birds found the scoreboard first in the top of the second when Tyler Alamo came in on a wild pitch. The Dash tied it in the bottom of the inning with a Yermin Mercedes solo homer.

In the opener, the Dash struck in the bottom of the first inning off of Pelicans starter Erich Uelmen (3-3). Gavin Sheets bashed an RBI double, scoring Blake Rutherford, to give Winston-Salem a 1-0 lead.

Luis Gonzalez added on for the Dash with an RBI single in the second that plated Daniel Gonzalez. A throwing error on the play scored Laz Rivera as well to make it 3-0.

The Pelicans found the board in the fourth when Roberto Caro walked with two outs. He stole second and third prior to scoring on a Wladimir Galindo RBI single.

Zach Davis , who reached twice in the contest, then singled home Ayala in the fifth to bring the Pelicans within 3-2.

Though the Pelicans put two aboard in the seventh, Tyler Johnson locked down his fourth save on the year.

Drew Hasler (8-2) earned the win despite allowing two runs over his two innings.

The Pelicans take on Winston-Salem from BB&T Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday for the series finale. The Pelicans will send RHP Erick Leal (1-1, 1.30 ERA) to the mound against Winston-Salem RHP Alec Hansen (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Coverage starts at 4:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

