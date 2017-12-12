MiLB Raises over $300,000 for Disaster Relief

News Release

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Minor League Baseball Charities today announced the distribution of over $180,000 in cash to charities assisting with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Minor League Baseball's 160 teams combined to raise over $300,000 for disaster relief.

The city of Corpus Christi, Texas, and the surrounding communities suffered significant damage during Hurricane Harvey. As a result of Minor League Baseball's fundraising efforts, the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, made a significant donation to the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group and will be making donations to Little League programs in Port Aransas, Rockport, Refugio, Aransas Pass and Ingleside to help the leagues repair facilities and purchase equipment that was damaged or lost in the storm.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude at the generosity of teams across Minor League Baseball as our industry meets the needs of those who have come into harm's way," said Corpus Christi Hooks Vice President of Sales and Marketing Andy Steavens. "These funds will help fuel recovery in the Coastal Bend as the calendar turns to 2018. It's a long process, but we're pleased and privileged to help and proud to be a part of this region and Minor League Baseball."

