Milani Optical Sees Future with Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: The Marysville Gold Sox are proud to announce that Milani Optical will be partnering again in the 2018 season. "We had a great year with them this past season and we're looking forward to doing it again" says VP/GM Michael Mink,

Milani Optical is located in Yuba City and they are committed to creating glasses for hard-to-fit-faces, prescriptions, and digital lenses. The family-owned business offers sunglasses, sports glasses, and children's glasses with a variety of selection to choose from. They also offer free cleanings and glasses adjustments. For more information about Milani Optical, go to www.milanioptical.com.

BUSINESS PACKAGES ON SALE NOW

The Marysville Gold Sox are currently offering special prices on all business packages. From now through October 31st, business partnerships are 25% off. For more information call 530.741.3600, email team@goldsox.com, or stop by our office on 429 10th Street in Marysville.

EARLY-BIRD SEASON TICKETS

Almost all season ticket packages for the 2018 season are 25% off. This great deal is only available until October 31st, so act now before it it too late. For pricing information and to purchase these, call 530.741.3600, go online at www.goldsox.com, or stop by our office on 429 10th Street in Marysville.

CASA DE ESPERANZA

This summer, the Marysville Gold Sox visited Casa de Esperanza to hand out all of the incredible stuffed animals that our fans donated at each game. We are currently still accepting gently used stuffed animals/blankets for children at Casa de Esperanza in the off season. Big or small, every donation will comfort a child who has just gotten out of an abusive situation. Donations can be dropped off at our office on 429 10th Street in Marysville.

THE GREAT WEST LEAGUE

The Great West League is one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

Gold Sox ticket and advertising information for the 2018 season at Colusa Casino Stadium are available now.

For questions about the 2018 season, please contact us at (530) 741-3600, by email at team@goldsox.com, or in person by stopping by the Yuba-Sutter Community Baseball Office located at 429 10th Street, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

For more information about Gold Sox Baseball, visit us at www.goldsox.com.

